Township Road 360 across the Dickson Dam will be closed July 15 and 16 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The Dickson Dam is adjacent to Gleniffer Lake, about 20 kilometres west of Innisfail.

Construction crews will be on site to prepare for replacement of the spillway gates on the dam.

Replacement of the gates will begin in early August and will mean closure of the road for 48 hours at a time, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., until December.

Check 511 for regular updates on the project.