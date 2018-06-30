Rocky Mountain House RCMP arrest fourth Remand Escapee - Gateway Gazette

Rocky Mountain House, Alberta – This afternoon at approximately 12:45 p.m., 28-year-old Dallas Albert Rain was located and arrested by the Rocky Mountain House RCMP.

Rain remains in police custody as the investigation continues pending his return to Provincial Remand where he escaped with three other prisoners on June 12.

BACKGROUND:

UPDATE #1

Red Deer Remand Escapees arrested

In the afternoon of June 12, 2018 Innisfail RCMP responding to a call for assistance from the Blackfalds RCMP regarding a stolen black Dodge pickup truck with a red tail gate that was last seen travelling out of their area of jurisdiction. After receiving calls from the public and with an observation by an Alberta Parks Conservation Officer west of Innisfail, detachment members from Innisfail began trying to locate the vehicle. With the assistance of the Innisfail General Investigation Section and the Red Deer Police Dog Service, Innisfail RCMP followed the vehicle in and around the Innisfail area. The vehicle was followed at a distance and later located parked and vacant in a field in Red Deer County, East of Innisfail and South of Highway 42 on Range Road 265. Within minutes, police on scene were advised of an ATV that was just stolen from a rural yard near where the truck was left. The ATV was located a short distance away and contained in a farm field with two suspect riding it. While trying to break out of the police containment the ATV ran into a police vehicle that was parked in an approach. The 2 male suspects then fled on foot, one was arrested by a police dog service member, after being apprehended by police dog and the second suspect by a member of the Innisfail General Investigation Section. Both males were identified as two of the three remaining recently escaped inmates from the Red Deer Remand Centre and both were wanted on outstanding warrants for prison breach and being unlawfully at large.

Quinn Russell PETERSON (26) and Douglas Brian POWER (52) both of Central, Alberta are in police custody as the investigation continues pending their return to Provincial Remand where they escaped from just after 12 AM this morning.

Cooperation between the RCMP and the public and our enforcement partners is instrumental to the success of our Crime Reduction efforts. The simple act of reporting any suspicious activity and/or crime provides us with the necessary information by which we gather intelligence. RCMP would like to thank the public for alerting them to this activity.

