Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra: Meet our Cello Soloist – Morag Northey

Signature Community Event
The Valentine’s Ball
February 16-17, 2018
Turner Valley & Strathmore
featuring Elgar’s Soulful and Passionate Cello Concerto
A teacher for 35 years, MORAG NORTHEY
adheres to the technical demands of classical music while inspiring cellist of all ages and stages from rudimentary skills to successful entrance in the profession. She has trained in the Suzuki and Kodály methods, taught at the Calgary Suzuki Talent Education Society, consistently lead group and ensemble classes for early childhood, teen and adult levels, and for ten years created and ran a series of unique, multi-age, multi-level, all-encompassing intensive string summer boot camps. Morag is the Director of the Good Vibrations Cello Choir, an ensemble of adult cellists who rehearse weekly at Calgary’s arts-focused Garrison Green Seniors Residence, adding colour through sound to lives, one good vibration at a time!
As a soloist, Morag has played exclusive engagements for the 2010 Olympics
, Governor General of Canada Michaëlle Jean and the 2015Canada Winter Games
where she performed her classical concert “Unstoppable Love,” a repertoire of classical works where through her performance and commentary, Northey expresses multi-dimensional realities and characteristics of Love.
An award winning composer, Morag was recently honoured with a Betty Mitchell Awardfor Most Outstanding Composition for the play Butcher at ATP 2015. She has composed music for film scores and concerts. Her debut album This is the Life with Red Venus Blue Tango which features her as both a singer and songwriter, opened for the East VillageOpera Company, and closed Dalai Lama’s “Now” tour. Kristoph Franz’s theologically-inspired Lilies of the Field album showcased Northey as composer, arranger, cellist, singer and co-producer, and was nominated for “Outstanding Inspirational Album of the Year” (Gospel Music Association of Canada’s 29th annual Covenant Awards, 2007).
Morag has played with numerous orchestras, chamber music ensembles, musicals, theatre productions and countless celebrities. In the Fall of 2014 she walked 800 kilometres of the Camino de Santiago Francés trail — cello on her back — doing what she loves the most: opening hearts through cello and song.
“A distinguished virtuoso, her playing enraptures our mind with an artistry that brings blissful pleasures to the soul.”
— The Right Honourable Michaëlle Jean, Governor General of Canada
“One of the most passionate, unique, sensitive and expressive musicians I have ever encountered in all my years. I came to her to study the cello and my eyes were opened up to new worlds of possibilities in music practice and performance born first from inner peace. When you hear her cello voice, you will be truly touched.”
— Bruce Hildesheim, Juilliard School
We are very excited to welcome Miss Northey to play with the Rocky Mountain Symphony. We’d love to see you at our concerts on February 16 & 17!