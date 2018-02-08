Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra: Meet our Cello Soloist – Morag Northey

Signature Community Event

The Valentine’s Ball

February 16-17, 2018

Turner Valley & Strathmore Turner Valley & Strathmore featuring Elgar’s Soulful and Passionate Cello Concerto

MORAG NORTHEY adheres to the technical demands of classical music while inspiring cellist of all ages and stages from rudimentary skills to successful entrance in the profession. She has trained in the Suzuki and Kodály methods, taught at the Calgary Suzuki Talent Education Society, consistently lead group and ensemble classes for early childhood, teen and adult levels, and for ten years created and ran a series of unique, multi-age, multi-level, all-encompassing intensive string summer boot camps. Morag is the Director of the Good Vibrations Cello Choir, an ensemble of adult cellists who rehearse weekly at Calgary's arts-focused Garrison Green Seniors Residence, adding colour through sound to lives, one good vibration at a time! A teacher for 35 years,

2010 Olympics, Governor General of Canada Michaëlle Jean and the 2015Canada Winter Games where she performed her classical concert “Unstoppable Love,” a repertoire of classical works where through her performance and commentary, Northey expresses multi-dimensional realities and characteristics of Love. As a soloist, Morag has played exclusive engagements for the, Governor General of Canada Michaëlle Jean and the 2015where she performed her classical concert “Unstoppable Love,” a repertoire of classical works where through her performance and commentary, Northey expresses multi-dimensional realities and characteristics of Love.

An award winning composer, Morag was recently honoured with a Betty Mitchell Awardfor Most Outstanding Composition for the play Butcher at ATP 2015. She has composed music for film scores and concerts. Her debut album This is the Life with Red Venus Blue Tango which features her as both a singer and songwriter, opened for the East VillageOpera Company, and closed Dalai Lama’s “Now” tour. Kristoph Franz’s theologically-inspired Lilies of the Field album showcased Northey as composer, arranger, cellist, singer and co-producer, and was nominated for “Outstanding Inspirational Album of the Year” (Gospel Music Association of Canada’s 29th annual Covenant Awards, 2007).

Morag has played with numerous orchestras, chamber music ensembles, musicals, theatre productions and countless celebrities. In the Fall of 2014 she walked 800 kilometres of the Camino de Santiago Francés trail — cello on her back — doing what she loves the most: opening hearts through cello and song.