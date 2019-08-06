Rocky View County Reaches $500,000 Donation Level and Earns Logo on Helicopter - Gateway Gazette

Calgary, AB – STARS Air Ambulance is pleased to announce Rocky View County is the first municipality in all of central and southern Alberta to reach logo status in STARS history.

Rocky View County has been supporting STARS since 1991. In 2016, they joined the STARS Municipal Initiative Program – contributing $38,000 per year. In 2017, Rocky View County increased its commitment to ($2 per capita) per year joining the majority of municipalities across Alberta in a united effort to help STARSmaintain sustainability for today and for the future. Now, Rocky View County has reached over $500,000 in cumulative giving, earning a logo on the STARS helicopter.

“Thank you Rocky View County for your generous support since 1991,” said Wendy Beauchesne, executive vice-president, STARS Foundation. “Your funding is essential to keeping STARS in the sky, and your commitment ensures we can continue to put the right tools in the hands of the best talent. This doesn’t just save time in responding to critically ill and injured patients, it saves lives. We are incredibly grateful to the Rocky View County council members for your leadership and dedication that ensures the sustainability of STARSemergency services for your residents.”

The STARS Municipal Initiative is an ally funding program that includes rural and urban municipalities across the province that recognize and value STARS as an emergency protective services option. Their life-saving partnership with STARS ensures the highest level of critical care services will continue to be available to Albertans.

“As a rural community, seconds count and STARS is there for us,” said Reeve Greg Boehlke. “In 2018, STARS landed in our region multiple times to provide care for patients in our community. The nature of partnership is clear – helping to safeguard lives.”

About STARS

Simply put, STARS fights for life. Since we embarked on our first mission in 1985, we’ve been driven by the goal of providing people the vital care they need when they need it the most. Whether it’s offering hands-on training to rural medical providers or providing rapid, emergency medical transportation for the critically ill and injured, we operate 24/7 from bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg, anticipating and acting when people need our help. Learn more at stars.ca

About Rocky View County

Rocky View County encompasses almost one million acres in the Calgary region. Over 40,000 Rocky Viewers live in a unique mix of hamlet, country residential, and agricultural communities, tied together by strong rural values. Residents and businesses alike enjoy one of the lowest property tax rates in Alberta, thanks to strong municipal planning that enables welcoming residential communities and targeted commercial development.