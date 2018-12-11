Roger Reid Wins United Conservative Nomination in Livingstone-Macleod - Gateway Gazette

CALGARY, AB: United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has issued a statement following the nomination of Roger Reid as the party’s candidate in Livingstone-Macleod for the 2019 provincial election:

“Over two days of voting, more than 880 United Conservative members in Livingstone-Macleod cast ballots for their preferred candidate for the next election from amongst three great contestants.

“I would like to congratulate Roger Reid on winning this highly competitive race.

“Roger is a committed conservative and an accomplished entrepreneur. A founding member of the UCP constituency association in Livingstone-Macleod, Roger has made impactful contributions to the conservative movement in this province. As the owner and operator of two Tim Hortons franchises in the constituency, Roger understands the challenges faced by small business owners in the province. He is a dedicated volunteer in the community and serves as the Chair of the Claresholm and District Health Foundation. Roger’s business acumen and intimate understanding of the issues most important to the people of Livingstone-Macleod will benefit the entire United Conservative team as we work to present Albertans with a common-sense alternative to the NDP. I am pleased to welcome Roger as the United Conservative candidate in Livingstone-Macleod.

“I would also like to thank Thomas Schneider, Nathan Neudorf, and their teams for their participation in the democratic process and dedication to our movement.”