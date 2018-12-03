Rogers Hometown Hockey 3 Stars Kids Contest - Gateway Gazette

The Town of Okotoks is looking for both a boy and girl who play hockey on a local Okotoks team to be a “3 Stars Kid”.

From November 21 to December 10, 2018, we are accepting applications for local Okotoks and area child hockey players to be the “3 Stars Kids” (one male and one female) for the end of the live broadcast game on February 24, 2019. All submissions will be viewed and discussed by a committee, and the winners will be notified and announced in early 2019.

Before submitting an application HERE , please see the requirements below:

Requirements: