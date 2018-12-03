Rogers Hometown Hockey 3 Stars Kids Contest - Gateway Gazette

The Town of Okotoks is looking for both a boy and girl who play hockey on a local Okotoks team to be a “3 Stars Kid”.
From November 21 to December 10, 2018, we are accepting applications for local Okotoks and area child hockey players to be the “3 Stars Kids” (one male and one female) for the end of the live broadcast game on February 24, 2019. All submissions will be viewed and discussed by a committee, and the winners will be notified and announced in early 2019.
Before submitting an application HERE , please see the requirements below:
Requirements:
Submissions will be accepted until Midnight, December 10, 2018, MST
Must be comfortable being on camera
Must play for an Okotoks team; can live in Calgary or around Okotoks
4-5 photos, including 1 hockey pose photo and more game action photos or any special hockey related photos
A short one page bio about themselves and their ambitions
They must answer the following questions that will be featured on their “hockey card” should they be chosen:
Team name that they play for
The position that they play
Their jersey number
Their favorite NHL team
Their favorite NHL player
Photos must be high resolution (2-25MB). A high-resolution, colour (RGB) version of each photo must be submitted (uncompressed TIFF or maximum quality JPEG).
Bio and answers to the above questions can be submitted together on a Word document or Adobe PDF
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also have a Facebook Pixel installed to improve the quality of the ads we serve through Facebook. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok