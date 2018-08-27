Rogers Hometown Hockey Set for Fifth Cross-Country Tour stopping in Okotoks - Gateway Gazette

Rogers Hometown Hockey Set for Fifth Cross-Country Tour stopping in Okotoks

By Contributor

Aug 27

Rogers Hometown Hockey is coming to Okotoks in 2019

The Town of Okotoks and Mayor Bill Robertson are happy to announce that Okotoks has been selected as a host community for this season’s Rogers Hometown Hockey tour.

“The Town of Okotoks is proud to partner with Rogers to offer this once-in-a-lifetime community event,” said Mayor Robertson. “Hometown Hockey is a great opportunity to showcase our beautiful town and community spirit to the many visitors who will attend the festival, and to television audiences across Canada on Sportsnet.  It also allows us to share Okotoks’ hockey culture and history.”

Live on location in each community, MacLean and Slone will host a pre-game, intermission and post-game show from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio, shining the spotlight on local culture, hockey history and unique stories of each hometown.   The festival event will come into Okotoks February 23-24 and includes free family-friendly music and activities.

The NHL matchups and broadcast schedule for the fifth season of Rogers Hometown Hockey are as follows:

Source: Town of Okotoks

