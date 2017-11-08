Romy Tittel is New Leader of the Green Party of Alberta

Romy Tittel was elected new leader of the Green Party of Alberta at the party’s AGM held in Red Deer November 4th. The other four outstanding candidates were Brian Deheer of Lac La Biche, James Friesen of Grande Prairie, Grant Neufeld of Calgary and Marco Reid of Calgary.

For more information on the other four candidates go to http://greenpartyofalberta.ca/candidates/

Romy Tillel

In 300 words or less, please explain why members should vote for you, referencing any relevant board, educational, political, legal, financial, business, or volunteer experiences.

I am a first-generation Canadian, born and raised in Calgary, currently residing in the Springbank area west of Calgary. My husband of 35 years and I own and operate PROCAD Software, which has been serving the process engineering community for 29 years. Besides being a businesswoman, I was also the second female journeyman Electrician in Alberta. My skills and experience cross a wide range of fields from engineering to art. I was the former Green Party of Canada candidate and CEO of the Foothills riding. I achieved the second highest vote in Alberta and increased our membership by 45%. During this time, I helped with mentoring, recruiting and supporting my fellow Alberta candidates. I also was a key volunteer for the cross-Canada webinars put on by the GPC providing technical support, answering questions and hosting.

I also was the Campaign Chair for the Greenway by-election for Thana Boonlert.

My community involvement included starting the first compost bin project with the local Boys Scouts group. Volunteering at a local Art Centre and helping with art projects for City buildings. I have also helped with sponsoring and supporting new immigrants to Canada.

Between all my varied interests and jobs, I have gained a vast experience. Building ideas from scratch, bringing together and managing people, utilizing technologies/software/hardware in all these arenas.

I would not consider myself a “political” person, rather a person with a strong sense of morality and integrity who takes the opportunities life presents me to do my best to serve my community and my country.

I have faith in humanity to rise to the challenges we face now and in the future.

In 300 words or less, explain your vision for the party and how your vision is consistent or not with the GPA’s objectives in Article 2 of the GPA Constitution and with existing policies.

I have always been an advocate for the tenets of the Green Party of Alberta in my own life. Not only in the choices made in our business but in my day to day activities. The power that our individual economy provides us has a real impact on the world around us, whether it is purchasing food or providing a fulfilling employment within our own company.

As a leader, I will bring my robust experience in navigating the rollercoaster that has been Alberta’s economy. This experience has taught me that we must work together to ensure our decisions for the future bring the best options and solutions to bear. I have always been guided by a strong moral compass and has not succumbed to the temptations life presents.

Over the course of my lifetime, I have witnessed an incremental step by step acceptance of the economic/financial decisions that have ended up degrading the middle-class and our planet. This must be challenged and a new direction needs to be taken, either by choice or by disaster. I prefer choice.

My choice would be to follow the “Doughnut Economics”, by Kate Raworth. It is one of those examples in life where the same concept you have spoken of and lived by find their way into the collective unconscious and low and behold a book is written.

The decisions we make here in our province are affected by and resonate throughout our world. The Green Parties around the globe are a powerful and united force bringing the sustainable solutions that will see us get ahead.

Source: Green Party of Alberta

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

