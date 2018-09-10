Rosh Hashanah: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on Rosh Hashanah:

(September 9, 2018) “With the dawning of 5779 in the Jewish calendar, it’s a pleasure to wish Jewish Albertans a new year as sweet as the apples dipped in honey that they are enjoying.

“In the Days of Awe to come, I wish them all the blessings that faith, culture and community can bring.

“I’m proud that so many Jews call Alberta home and have helped build our province. And I’m determined that we will always stand with them against anti-Semitism, so they can continue to live free from the shadows of hate.

“May this year be full of hope, happiness and renewal for all our Jewish friends. L’shana tovah!”