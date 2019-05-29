Rosie's New Hip: Adopted Rescue Dog Gets a New Lease on Life - Gateway Gazette

Concerns and questions about major surgery

“We did that for about a year but she wasn’t getting any better. Her muscle was super atrophied,” says Danku. “Then one of the people we ski with, who is a vet, said ‘you know what? Go see Dr Schiller. She’s pretty much the best in the country at hip replacement’.”

“For a long time we didn’t do the surgery because there were so many unanswered questions. I had a lot of concerns because I just didn’t know what to expect,” says Wasylenko. “But Dr. Schiller was really matter of fact, and gave us good information. We felt really confident about the decision. Then the team at Western Veterinary Specialists were great and took care of everything. I just knew Rosie was getting good care.”

The surgery went well and after a few months of reduced activity Rosie was a new dog. “Her leg is great, pretty much bionic. It’s like she got a new lease on life after the surgery,” says Danku.

From Yorkshire terriers to St. Bernards

Schiller has performed about a thousand total hip replacement surgeries over the course of her career — on all shapes and sizes of dogs, from a three-kilogram Yorkshire terrier to a 60-plus-kilogram St. Bernard. And she has trained many others in the procedure throughout North America and Europe. Hip replacements in dogs and cats are performed for hip conditions similar to those seen in people. Hip dysplasia and osteoarthritis are the most common reasons, but it’s also an option for certain fractures, trauma-related injuries or dislocations of the hip joint. “It can give dogs like Rosie a chance for a normal, active life without pain,” say Schiller.

“It is an advanced orthopedic procedure, using specially designed implants, requiring a trained team for placement,” Schiller explains. “It’s not an inexpensive procedure. Fortunately, a lot of pet insurance companies will cover the cost of it, and for many pet owners they want their dogs to be active and pain-free, so they consider the procedure a good investment in the long-term life and comfort of their pet and are prepared to pay for the procedure.”

Would Rosie’s owners recommend it?

“Yes,” Wasylenko says, without skipping a beat. “I’ve just got to say, honestly, I mean it’s not a cheap procedure obviously, but man, Rosie’s mood changed afterwards. She was obviously in pain,” adds Danku. “If people can afford it, or have pet insurance, 100 per cent I would do this.”