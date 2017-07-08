A Round to Make a Difference

Between Friends Charity Golf Classic – July 17th

Calgary, AB – On Monday, July 17, 2017, Between Friends will hold its annual Charity Golf Classic Tournament at Pinebrook Golf & Country Club. Between Friends is thrilled to welcome back 7-Time Canadian Long Drive Champion Lisa “Longball” Vlooswyk as the tournament host. She will also be on the course to help golfers hit their drives on one of the holes.

The Charity Golf Classic Tournament is Between Friends’ longest standing event, raising $81,000 in 2016. In the nearly three decade history of the tournament, over 2.9 million dollars has been raised to help provide quality programming for people with disabilities here in Calgary.

Between Friends is thrilled to execute this event, now in its 28th year. This year the Charity Golf Classic is presented by Liz Rivard. She is joined by a great line up of sponsors including Northwest Tank Lines, Keyera Corp and Line One Contact Centres.

Last year, 112 golfers attended. This year golfers will be competing for prizes including a brand new car from Glenmore Audi, as well as $15,000 and $20,000 in CASH! Golfers can still register by calling 403 930 3853. Regular price for golfers is $350 in honour of Between Friends 35th anniversary; Between Friends preferred member price is $250.

All funds raised at this event go to the efforts and programs of Between Friends, a charitable organization that provides quality social, recreation and self-development opportunities for people with disabilities to connect, grow and belong. Through our programs, we endeavor to enrich self-esteem, quality of life, and mental and physical health and increase the community’s awareness of their fellow citizens with disabilities. Between Friends has more than 750 members who represent 59 different disability groups.

Join us for a day on the links with friends and local legends.

When: Monday, July 17, 2017, 7:30 a.m. (Breakfast), 9:00 a.m. (Tee off) – 2:00 p.m. (Lunch Reception)

Where: Pinebrook Golf & Country Club, 166 Pinebrook Way SW

Event info: https://betweenfriends.ab.ca/events-3/

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

