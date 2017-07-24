Rowan House 5-Year Anniversary Celebration in the Park Today

This month marks the 5-year anniversary of the opening of the new Rowan House Emergency Shelter in High River. We are holding a celebration event in George Lane Park today (July 24th) to thank supporters and share some of the achievements and challenges leading up to this milestone.

Everything takes place at the Band Stand (Gazebo) at George Lane Park from 4 to 6pm.

Rowan House staff, board, volunteers and supporters will be joined by MP John Barlow, Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson and Town Council representatives from High River, Okotoks and Black Diamond.

Rowan House began as a small, two bedroom, 6 bed basement suite near Black Diamond before opening our 24-bed, high-security facility in High River in 2012. Over the past five years nearly 1,000 women and children have escaped abuse by coming to Rowan House, and thousands more people have been through our Outreach and preventative education programming in the community, thanks to the support of donors and stakeholders. This past year has seen significant growth in all programming areas and we are excited to share what’s in store for the future.

Rowan House provides crisis intervention, long-term support and education for those affected by family violence in rural communities.

