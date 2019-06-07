Rowan House Announces Hiring of New Chief Operating Officer - Gateway Gazette

Interim-Executive Director, Timmi Shorr to continue on with the Society in newly created leadership role



High River, AB, June 4, 2019 – Rowan House Society is pleased to announce Interim-Executive Director, Timmi Shorr has officially accepted the permanent position of Chief Operating Officer.



The Board created the new role with the firm belief it’s what’s needed for where the Society is at right now. “This role reflects the direction the Society is moving with our exciting new initiatives, such as the Safe at Home Project and the Second Stage Housing project”, said Board Chair, Chris Tulloch. “We need a strong business model to manage the expansion of Rowan House with a hands-on approach that ensures it’s not to the detriment of our current programs and services that are so important.”



Shorr has lived and worked in the local region for over 10 years. Her entire career has been in the non-profit sector with experience in business, fundraising, volunteers, education and mental health. Tulloch said, “As Interim-Executive Director, Timmi has certainly risen to the challenge of leading Rowan House just a few short months after joining the organization. We look forward to working with her in this new role.”



Shorr said she’s excited for the opportunity to continue developing the relationships she’s started to build since joining Rowan House in December and looks forward to collaborating with community partners to support women and children in need.



Rowan House’s mission is to provide crisis intervention, long-term support and education for those affected by family violence in rural communities. In doing so, we work to fulfill our vision: that every person is safe and secure and lives without abuse.