Rowan House Celebrated Five Years in High River

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 26

Rowan House invited the communities to George Lane Park on Monday to celebrate their five years in High River. The years since moving from their small, cramped Black Diamond shelter to High River have not been without challenges. The shelter has grown in more than just size by offering programs to the Foothills area.

A native blessing from Eden Valley started the events on what is traditional Stony Nakoda land. There was also traditional drumming and dancing to complete the celebrations.

For a full history of Rowan House click here.

If you are interested in any of their programs check them out here.

Click to enlarge the photos.

