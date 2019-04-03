Rowan House: Children's Programs - Gateway Gazette

Rowan House’s Children’s Program has been keeping busy the past few months, with 26 children served since January 1st.

The team was also excited to take part in the Foothills Children’s Wellness Network’s 3rd Annual Early Learning and Care Conference held March 2nd. It’s always great to spend time with our partners and learn what other professionals are doing in the world of child care. The topic of building resiliency in children is one that is near and dear to our work and staff greatly enjoyed the keynote speaker, Dr. Kelly Dean Schwartz. (University of Calgary)

Did you know that two of our Children’s Program staff have completed their Brain Story certification? It’s a free, 30-hour, self-paced course that looks at the science behind brain development and its importance in long-term health. We know that early childhood experiences, particularly witnessing or experiencing abuse, have an affect on the children who come through our program, but this course has really enriched that understanding and has taught staff how they can positively affect change for the future mental health of our young residents.