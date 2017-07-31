Rowan House: Engaging Boys and Men

Leading Change Presentations to begin this fall

Earlier this year, Rowan House began working with the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters (ACWS) to incorporate their Leading Change program into our own Preventative Education services. We recruited and trained seven male volunteers to step up and become leaders, and to take action against violence and abuse in their communities. Through this program they can make a difference and create a cultural shift away from violence; towards safe and respectful relationships.

We are now ready to start booking presentations for schools, sport teams, youth clubs and any other interested groups in the community. The Leading Change program focuses on real‐life scenarios that help us recognize abusive behavior, and develop the confidence and skills to interrupt these behaviors that feed a culture of violence towards women. Presentations are appropriate for youth 12 and up.

We are excited to start new partnerships or come back to old friends to talk to you about this great program. For more information please call 403-603-5996 or send an email [email protected]

Meanwhile, this short PSA from ACWS and the Calgary Stampeders gives you an idea how all men can take steps to prevent gender based violence.

