Rowan House Launches New Branding and Website

Society uses frustrating situation to focus on exciting things that lay ahead for the organization

High River, AB – Visitors to Rowan House Society’s website, may notice a few changes. The site had been down for approximately two months while it was being rebuilt after a deep hacking incident and they used the opportunity to design a new logo as well.

The shelter will celebrate five years in High River this July and felt the timing was right. “We have seen a lot of growth over the last five years and are so much more than just an emergency shelter,” explained Executive Director, Sherrie Botten. “Our Outreach program has expanded, we’ve started a Transitional Housing program that’s still growing, and we are offering a wider variety of services for the general public through our Preventative Education.”

The society operating Rowan House Emergency Shelter changed its name in 2013 from Region 3 Family Based Care Society to the clearer, Rowan House Society, however, decided to stick with the shelter’s branding. Then when the hacking happened, their website developer asked about the logo and Botten said she felt it was a good time to start focusing on the Society as a whole and all it has to offer.

“We are very excited about the changes and we just want to thank everyone for their patience while the work was taking place,” she added.

To learn more about Rowan House’s history or to check out the changes, visit www.rowanhouse.ca.

Rowan House provides crisis intervention, long-term support and education for those affected by family violence in rural communities.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

