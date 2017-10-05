Rowan House Looking for Community Host Home Hosts

Pilot project takes unique approach to affordable housing

Rowan House Society is looking for families who have a room or rental suite available to host a low-risk family transitioning out of the emergency shelter.

Our new Community Host Home program includes an application and screening process that allows us to match hosts and families based on both of your lifestyles and needs. Then, after an introductory meeting, the decision as to whether the family is suitable to move into your home is entirely yours (and of course, theirs). If the match is a fit, the hosts and tenants would draw up an agreement, including fair but affordable remuneration. Rowan House staff would then provide trauma and domestic violence training for the host family, as well as on-going outreach support for our clients.

Application forms and a more in-depth FAQ are available at https://www.rowanhouse.ca/ hosthome

