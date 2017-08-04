Rowan House Needs You!

We have been thrilled to be a partner of the fair for the past 5 years. At this action-packed event, Rowan House is busy running Kids’ World which includes bouncy castles, face painting, a petting zoo and more.
Do you LOVE hanging out with kids? Please consider helping us for one of the following shifts:
Saturday August 19th, 2017
Bouncy Castle Supervision: 9:30am-1pm or 1pm-4:30pm
Water Sales: 1pm-4:30pm
Sunday August 20th, 2017
Bouncy Castle Supervision: 9:30am-1pm or 1pm-4:30pm
Water Sales: 9:30am-1pm or 1pm-4:30pm
Rowan House is volunteering at Century Casino Calgary in September, and we have multiple shifts that we need covered. This fun event has the potential to bring in a lot of money for the shelter so we greatly appreciate any support you can provide.
September 26th and 27th, 2017
Various positions are available each day including: General Manager, Banker, Cashier, Chip Runner, and Count Room Staff.
9:45am-7:00pm
General Manager, Banker, Cashier #1, Cashier #2, Chip Runner 1, Chip Runner 2
6:30pm-3:30am
General Manager, Banker, Cashier #1, Cashier #2, Chip Runner 1, Chip Runner 2
11:15pm-3:30am
Count Room Supervisor, Count room staff #1, #2, #3, #4, #5
If any of these positions (for the fair or the casino) interest you, please [email protected] sign up today!