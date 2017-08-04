Rowan House Needs You!

Rowan House looking for volunteers for two fun events

Priddis & Millarville Fair

We have been thrilled to be a partner of the fair for the past 5 years. At this action-packed event, Rowan House is busy running Kids’ World which includes bouncy castles, face painting, a petting zoo and more.

Do you LOVE hanging out with kids? Please consider helping us for one of the following shifts:

Saturday August 19th, 2017

Bouncy Castle Supervision: 9:30am-1pm or 1pm-4:30pm

Water Sales: 1pm-4:30pm

Sunday August 20th, 2017

Bouncy Castle Supervision: 9:30am-1pm or 1pm-4:30pm

Water Sales: 9:30am-1pm or 1pm-4:30pm

Rowan House Casino

Rowan House is volunteering at Century Casino Calgary in September, and we have multiple shifts that we need covered. This fun event has the potential to bring in a lot of money for the shelter so we greatly appreciate any support you can provide.

September 26th and 27th, 2017

Various positions are available each day including: General Manager, Banker, Cashier, Chip Runner, and Count Room Staff.

9:45am-7:00pm

General Manager, Banker, Cashier #1, Cashier #2, Chip Runner 1, Chip Runner 2

6:30pm-3:30am

General Manager, Banker, Cashier #1, Cashier #2, Chip Runner 1, Chip Runner 2

11:15pm-3:30am

Count Room Supervisor, Count room staff #1, #2, #3, #4, #5

If any of these positions (for the fair or the casino) interest you, please [email protected] sign up today!

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

