Rowan House: Outreach Counsellors in the Community

Needing support in an abusive relationship, doesn’t always mean needing Emergency Shelter.

Rowan House Outreach Counsellors are available to support any women and children living in the community who are affected by domestic violence. We offer safety planning, counselling, domestic violence and healthy relationship education, EPO (court) support, advocacy, referrals and connections with other programs/services in the community. The Outreach Counsellors are able to meet with clients in their home, in the community or in the shelter.

This fall we will also start a peer support group in High River for women who have completed either the outreach or in-shelter programing.

We serve a very large and diverse area, running from the City of Calgary border, south to Claresholm (Highway 520), east to Vulcan (Highway 23) and northwest to Bragg Creek/Redwood Meadows and Eden Valley (Highway 22). The area has a population of approximately 110,000 and is spread over 27,500 square kilometers, supporting over 10 towns and villages along with a rural population, all with unique needs.

If you would like more information or are ready to access services, call 403-652-3311 or email [email protected]

