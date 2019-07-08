 Rowan House Raffling Quilt - Gateway Gazette

Rowan House Raffling Quilt

By Contributor

Jul 07

Rowan House is raffling off this beautiful queen-sized quilt, generously donated by Peggy Newman.

It is valued at $2,000 and tickets are just $5.00 each.

Tickets will be available at our information booth at various community events across the Foothills all throughout the summer. 

The draw will be held Thursday, September 26th at 11am at the shelter, broadcast on Facebook Live.

See you out there!
Farmer’s Markets / July 11, 25, August 8, 22, September 12 / High River
Rowan House Nite at the Dawgs / July 27 / Okotoks
Okotoks Show & Shine / August 18 / Okotoks

