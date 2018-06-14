Rowan House Society Brings Voice to Shelters of the Future Conference - Gateway Gazette

Local emergency shelter presents at 1st National Conference of Women’s Shelters in Ottawa

High River, AB – Rowan House Society is making its voice heard at a conference being put on by Women’s Shelters Canada June 13-15, 2018. The conference is the first of its kind in Canada, providing an opportunity for crisis and transitional housing shelter staff to come together to make a difference for women and children affected by domestic violence.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to network and learn from our sister shelters and see how they are doing things across the country,” said Rowan House Executive Director, Sherrie Botten. “We are also excited to be one of the shelters to present on our work.” Botten is slated to present on Removing Barriers to Service: The Journey to a Trauma Informed Practice and The Impact of Second Stage Housing Services, while Janna, Children’s Program Team Lead, will be co-presenting as part of an Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters (ACWS) committee on The Healing Brain: How Children’s Programs Can Improve Effectiveness Through Integrating Brain Science.

will also be working to affect real change. “Being that the conference is in Ottawa,” explained Botten, “We will have the chance to meet with ministers involved in Housing, Justice, Immigration, Indigenous Affairs, Finance and the Status of Women, to discuss challenges facing the domestic violence services sector.”

Rowan House’s attendance at the conference was made possible through a Government of Alberta Status of Women community grant.

Rowan House’s mission is to provide crisis intervention, long-term support and education for those affected by family violence in rural communities. In doing so, we work to fulfill our vision: that every person is safe and secure and lives without abuse.