Rowan House Society Launches New Campaign for Family Violence Prevention Month

Emergency Shelter looking to public to #LaceUpForRowanHouse and start conversations about domestic violence High River, AB, October 25, 2017 – Rowan House Society is expanding on its annual Purple Ribbon Campaign in an effort to get the public talking more about domestic violence. This year, Foothills residents are encouraged to pick up a pair of free purple shoelaces and wear them for the month of November to show their solidarity in supporting women and children affected by family violence.

“We are looking to move from a visual statement on the street to something that creates conversations in homes, businesses and schools,” explains Rowan House Executive Director, Sherrie Botten. “It is our hope that if people notice someone wearing these bright coloured laces, they might get asked about them and be able to start a dialogue on why they chose to take a stand against gender-based violence.”

The Society is using the hashtag #LaceUpForRowanHouse so people who are wearing the shoelaces can share their stories and pictures on social media. They can also add a temporary Facebook Frame to their profile pictures.Regular purple ribbons and information cards will also still populate the downtown streets of High River and Okotoks as they have the last few years.

Botten says it’s going to be a very busy month for staff at Rowan House. “In addition to making the public more aware about domestic violence happening in our community, we’re giving them many opportunities to learn more about what it is exactly, how it affects families and what we all can do about it”.

Free DV 101 and Leading Change workshops will be offered throughout the month, as well as a free screening of the prize-winning documentary, “A Better Man” – where 20 years after fleeing an abusive relationship, filmmaker, Attiya Khan confronts her abuser, Steve, who agrees to talk about their past on camera, creating a unique dialogue on domestic violence.

Full details for all events can be found at www.rowanhouse.ca/events.

Shoelaces can be picked up at Sun Country 99.7 studios in High River, while supplies last.

Rowan House’s mission is to provide crisis intervention, long-term support and education for those affected by family violence in rural communities. In doing so, we work to fulfill our vision: that every person is safe and secure and lives without abuse.

