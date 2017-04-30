Rowan House: Thank you to the Foothills Fundraisers

Crop and Fundraiser Another Success

3rd annual scrapbooking event supports shelter

Rowan House is so grateful to Janley, Barb, the Sheep Creek Arts Council and everyone involved in this year’s Crop and Fundraiser. The event raised just over $1,800 and more in quilts and other basic necessities for residents. Thank you, everyone!

Thank You to All Who Make a Difference

Foothills Salvage and Recycling Society and Volunteers

Okotoks, High River, Turner Valley, Black Diamond and Vulcan FCSS

High River United Way

Foothills Shrine Club

Sheep River Health Trust and Radiothon Donors

Everyone else who organizes fundraisers or donates dollars and goods to support the families living at Rowan House.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

