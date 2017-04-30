Rowan House: Thank you to the Foothills Fundraisers

Crop and Fundraiser Another Success
3rd annual scrapbooking event supports shelter
Rowan House is so grateful to Janley, Barb, the Sheep Creek Arts Council and everyone involved in this year’s Crop and Fundraiser. The event raised just over $1,800 and more in quilts and other basic necessities for residents. Thank you, everyone!
Thank You to All Who Make a Difference
From L-R: Don Wellwood – Past President, Leigh McNeill – Preisdent, Dena Kameka (Rowan House), Dave Mospany -Vice President, Ernie Hilland – Chief Rabban
- Foothills Salvage and Recycling Society and Volunteers
- Okotoks, High River, Turner Valley, Black Diamond and Vulcan FCSS
- High River United Way
- Foothills Shrine Club
- Sheep River Health Trust and Radiothon Donors
- Everyone else who organizes fundraisers or donates dollars and goods to support the families living at Rowan House.
Colours N’ Corks Paint Night Fundraiser for Rowan House
