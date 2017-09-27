Royal Canadian Air Force Assists the Historic Move of Rare Second World War Aircraft

Ottawa – On September 20th, after participating in the ceremony marking the official transfer of ownership of Lancaster bomber KB882 from the City of Edmundston to the National Air Force Museum of Canada, the Royal Canadian Air Force recommenced work to dismantle the aircraft and prepare for its transport to its new home in Trenton, ON.

KB882 symbolizes the more than 50,000 Canadians who served in Bomber Command during the Second World War and the nearly 10,000 who lost their lives. Equally important, though less well known than the Lancaster’s wartime service, is the aircraft’s major post-war contribution to the RCAF’s Arctic patrol activities and aerial photographic work as Canada charted its wilderness. Today, that heritage lives on, in the RCAF’s role as the Guarantor of Canadian Sovereignty – in times of both peace and conflict.