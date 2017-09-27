Royal Canadian Air Force Assists the Historic Move of Rare Second World War Aircraft

Ottawa – On September 20th, after participating in the ceremony marking the official transfer of ownership of Lancaster bomber KB882 from the City of Edmundston to the National Air Force Museum of Canada, the Royal Canadian Air Force recommenced work to dismantle the aircraft and prepare for its transport to its new home in Trenton, ON.
KB882 symbolizes the more than 50,000 Canadians who served in Bomber Command during the Second World War and the nearly 10,000 who lost their lives. Equally important, though less well known than the Lancaster’s wartime service, is the aircraft’s major post-war contribution to the RCAF’s Arctic patrol activities and aerial photographic work as Canada charted its wilderness. Today, that heritage lives on, in the RCAF’s role as the Guarantor of Canadian Sovereignty – in times of both peace and conflict.
“Lancaster KB882 tangibly represents the RCAF’s transition from war to peacetime activities. As the RCAF looks towards its 100th anniversary in 2024, Lancaster KB882 will serve as a valuable anchor for our commemorative activities, and a beacon for the preservation of RCAF and Canadian history and heritage.”
— Lieutenant-General Mike Hood, Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force
“The National Air Force Museum of Canada is honoured to have been selected as the final resting place for this historic aircraft. KB882 will be reborn and proudly displayed as our premier exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of the RCAF on the 1st of April, 2024. Its appearance, along with our restored Halifax Mk. VII bomber, will be unique in the world as our museum will be the only one having both in a fully restored condition.”
— Chris Colton, Executive Director, National Air Force Museum of Canada