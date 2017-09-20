Royal Canadian Air Force Marks the 77th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain

· The Battle of Britain marked the first time that a formed RCAF squadron (No. 1 Fighter Squadron, later renamed 401 Squadron) entered combat in the Second World War. Individual Canadians had flown with Royal Air Force (RAF) squadrons during the First World War and earlier in the Second World War. Canadian pilots also flew during the Battle of Britain with the RAF’s 242 “Canadian” Squadron and other RAF squadrons. · Beginning on July 10, 1940, with attacks on British ports, convoys and coastal radar stations, the air battle lasted until the end of October. The most intense fighting took place on September 15, with the Allies being victorious. Two days later, Hitler postponed the planned invasion. As result, Battle of Britain Day is celebrated on or near September 15. · A key technology to Allied success during the Battle of Britain was radar, along with command and control facilities to get airpower to the right place, at the right time and in the right proportion to meet the threat. Although significantly more advanced, these principles and technologies are still used in the Royal Canadian Air Force today. Historians have described the battle, involving almost 3,000 allied aircrew, as the turning point of the Second World War. Sir Winston Churchill, in praising the valiant efforts of the aircrew, said: “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”

