Royal Canadian Air Force Supports Hurricane Harvey Relief Flight to Texas

Trenton, Ontario – A Royal Canadian Air Force CC130J Hercules departed 8 Wing Trenton, Ontario Sunday, for Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, carrying humanitarian supplies from the Government of Canada to aid in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

In the wake of the hurricane, the Government of Canada offered to assist with relief efforts and the United States accepted this offer through its Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The RCAF airlift is part of a Whole of Government response to the relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey that has caused a mandatory evacuation of approximately 750,000 people with an additional 1.1 million people who are under a voluntary evacuation order along the Gulf Coast.