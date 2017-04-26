Royal Canadian Air Force unveils the 2017 “Canada 150” CF-18 Demonstration Hornet

Cold Lake, Alta. – The unveiling ceremony took place at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, where the jet has been hosted for the past few weeks. Captain Matthew Kutryk, the 2017 Demonstration Pilot, as well as the technicians and support staff for the 2017 Demonstration Team attended, along with local dignitaries and military members.
The unveiling gave everyone in attendance a chance to see, for the first time, the 2017 paint scheme, which has the aircraft fully-painted with a red and white design incorporating the Canada 150 logo. Painting the 2017 Demonstration jet has been a team effort between 3 Wing, which provided the jet and technicians to bring the design concept to life, and 4 Wing which provided hangar space and support throughout the painting.
Throughout the year, the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces will support the Government of Canada’s celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, participating in numerous events across the country. The upcoming air show season is a special opportunity for the RCAF and the Demonstration Team to join Canadians across the nation in celebrating shared values, achievements and Canada’s place in the world.
“This incredible Canada 150 CF-18 Hornet is a shining example of the teamwork and professionalism that is embodied by the men and women of the RCAF and is just one of the many ways that the men and women of the RCAF are working to honour their rich heritage, and commemorating the 150th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada.”
— Major-General Christian Drouin, Commander, 1 Canadian Air Division/Canadian NORAD Region
“3 Wing is honoured to provide our aircraft as the 2017 Canada 150 Demonstration Jet. Our talented technicians have outdone themselves, taking what was once a graphic concept on paper and transforming it into an incredible final paint scheme for the CF-18. The teamwork required to get this jet painted is just one example of how Canadians can come together to produce a spectacular product. We cannot thank 4 Wing enough for their support during this process.”
— Colonel Darcy Molstad, Commander 3 Wing Bagotville
“Seeing this incredible jet in person has made me even more motivated to share it with Canadians. There will be no doubt during any of our stops this air show season that this jet represents Canada and the amazing year we are celebrating. I hope that this jet will inspire all Canadians to chase their dreams as I did because that is what Canada is all about.”
— Captain Matthew Kutryk, 2017 Demonstration Team Pilot
