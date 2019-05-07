 Royal Canadian Legion on Sons of Odin Event - Gateway Gazette

Royal Canadian Legion on Sons of Odin Event

By Contributor

May 06

Statement from The Royal Canadian Legion Dominion President, Thomas D. Irvine re: Soldiers of Odin event at Grande Prairie Legion

May 3, 2019

The Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command does not support or tolerate any group or organization whose views or actions are contrary to our values and those of our country. This includes “The Soldiers of Odin.” We acknowledge that National and Provincial Commands are ultimately responsible for enforcing organizational policies to ensure events such as the one at the Grande Prairie Legion do not occur. We are taking action to prevent this sort of outcome in the future. We have a clear policy related to outlaw motorcycle groups and will develop a similar strong and explicit policy against any form of association with any group whose presence is not consistent with the Legion’s General By-Laws and our Articles of Faith.

