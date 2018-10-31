Royal Canadian Mint Commemorates The 100th Anniversary Of The End Of The First World War With $2 "Armistice" Circulation Coin - Gateway Gazette

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA – In keeping with the tradition of issuing finely crafted coins remembering the sacrifices of Canadians who fought for our freedoms, the Royal Canadian Mint has proudly issued a two-dollar circulation coin commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Armistice. This coin recalls the signing of the historic peace treaty ending the First World War on November 11, 1918 and was unveiled at the Mint’s Winnipeg facility before invited guests, as well as the men and women who produced this keepsake of a crucial event in Canadian and world history.

“For a nation of eight million people, Canada’s efforts in the First World War were remarkable. More than 650,000 Canadian men and women served in uniform during the First World War, with more than 12,000 comrades from Newfoundland and Labrador also answering the call to arms,” said the Honourable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance. “By issuing a circulation coin honouring the 100th anniversary of the Armistice, the Mint is helping to preserve the memory of all Canadian veterans, who continue to remind us that peace and freedom are worth fighting for, even at great personal costs.”

“The Mint is proud to share the story of bravery, sacrifice and determination, on both the battlefield and the home front, by Canadians, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, which secured Allied victory in the First World War,” said Jennifer Camelon, Interim President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “With a new coin commemorating the Armistice, Canadians may remember our predecessors who risked their lives or made the ultimate sacrifice in the First World War to defend our values and freedoms.”

“We salute the many Canadian men and women who answer the call to serve and this year in particular, those who served in the tragic First World War,” said Royal Canadian Legion Dominion President Tom Irvine. “This significant commemorative coin will be another way to ensure we never forget their sacrifice.”

Designed by Canadian artist Laurie McGaw, the reverse of this coin depicts a poignant pairing of two symbols of remembrance. Within the inner core, a soldier’s “Brodie” helmet represents the end of the First World War and serves as a solemn reminder of the many lives lost during this unprecedented conflict. Below the helmet lies a large poppy, the official bloom of remembrance inspired by the Canadian poem In Flanders Fields. Its bright scarlet colour is re-created on selectively coloured versions of the coin. Two more poppies are engraved on the outer ring, which includes a banner bearing the bilingual words “REMEMBER”, “SOUVENIR” and the year “2018”.

The obverse features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, designed by Canadian artist Susanna Blunt in 2003.

Limited to a mintage of three million coins (two million selectively coloured and one million unpainted), the two-dollar circulation coin commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Armistice is now in general circulation and will be available through public coin exchanges to be announced soon (limited to Canada only).

The coloured version of the $2 circulation coin is available in a special wrap roll of 25 two-dollar circulation coins, in which roughly half are coloured. The coloured coin may also be acquired by purchasing a collector card featuring both versions of the coin, as well as uncirculated versions of all other 2018-dated circulating denominations.

The Mint is adding to the historic commemoration of the Armistice by offering several new collector products.

A dramatic complement is the 2018 $25 Fine Silver Coin – Lest We Forget. This extreme-curvature coin is struck in the shape of an authentic Canadian Expeditionary Forces 1916

Mark I battle helmet. With an antique finish, random cracks and markings, the coin exhibits a realistic battle-worn appearance. The outer brim bears the legends “LEST WE FORGET”, “N’OUBLIONS JAMAIS” and is double-dated 1918-2018. The inner contours displays the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the denomination and the country of origin.

Artist Laurie McGaw has also designed a $10 fine silver collector coin that features a war-weary soldier, reflecting on the loss of his comrades as the guns of war fell silent on November 11, 1918. A $200 pure gold coin “Armistice Poppy”, designed by Kerri Weller, is another powerfully symbolic work of art adorned by a central poppy coloured in translucent red enamel.

Earlier this year, the Mint also issued a special edition silver dollar “The 100th anniversary of the Armistice”. Designed by Jamie Desrochers, it is dominated by a towering illustration of the number “11” selectively plated in gold against a background of precisely engraved radiating lines and a laurel wreath.

These collectibles can be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at www.mint.ca/armistice. They can also be found at the Royal Canadian Mint’s boutiques, as well as through the Mint’s global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

