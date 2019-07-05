Royal Tyrrell Museum Opens New Stomping Grounds - Gateway Gazette

The Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology’s 1,300-square-metre expansion offers visitors enriched experiences and services.

MLA Horner, Minister Panda and Minister Aheer check out the Albertosaurus puzzle in the new Learning Lounge.

Come and get up close and personal with the Albertosaurus in the new Learning Lounge – an interactive exhibit and discovery area. The Learning Lounge features a life-sized bronze Albertosaurus skeleton and hands-on activities about Canada’s first known carnivorous dinosaur. The addition also includes improved spaces for education programs, meetings and conferences, and visitor amenities.

“When you drive into Drumheller, you enter an entirely different world. It sparks your imagination, and it is a magical place for children to experience. The Royal Tyrrell Museum is one of Canada’s most visited museums and I’m so proud that the Government of Alberta has invested in its future.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Alberta Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

“Our government is proud to support the Royal Tyrrell Museum, as it provides opportunities for curious minds to learn about paleontological history and Alberta’s rich fossil heritage. I am thrilled that this investment has allowed the museum to expand its facility, reaffirming its leadership in paleontology and creating greater opportunities for all Canadians to learn about our prehistoric past.”Pablo Rodriguez, federal Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

“The Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology expansion project is an important example of government’s investment in key infrastructure that supports Albertans’ quest for information and brings our history to life. Infrastructure projects like the museum addition are crucial for supporting Alberta’s job creators and helping to grow our economy so we can build a prosperous future for all Albertans.”Prasad Panda, Minister of Alberta Infrastructure

“The Royal Tyrrell Museum provides a unique and valuable experience to all people lucky enough to visit. We are proud to be the home of such a wonderful cultural gem, and this new expansion will pay dividends to all people fortunate enough to visit for decades to come.”Nate Horner, MLA Drumheller-Stettler

The $9.3-million museum expansion was funded by the Government of Alberta ($5.7 million) and the Government of Canada ($3.6 million from the Department of Canadian Heritage).

Quick facts

The Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology welcomes over 430,000 visitors per year from across the province, nation and around the world.

Since opening its doors in 1985, the museum has welcomed more than 13 million visitors.

The Royal Tyrrell Museum houses one of the world’s largest displays of dinosaurs and is Canada’s only museum dedicated exclusively to the science of paleontology.

Joseph Burr Tyrrell discovered Albertosaurus on Aug. 12, 1884 while mapping coal deposits in the Drumheller area.

Albertosaurus sarcophagus was the apex predator in Alberta 72.5 to 68 million years ago.

Although it lived earlier in time, Albertosaurus is closely related to T. rex.

