Run the Farmers’ Market Half Marathon 2017 Results

The 6th Annual Run to the Farmers’ Market Half Marathon took place on Saturday.

We start in nearby Black Diamond, run/walk through spectacular countryside in the Foothills of the Rockies and finally finish at the 37th season-opening day of southern Alberta’s largest outdoor Market.

Our race menu consists of these point-to-point events:

1) a 21.1 KM Half Marathon

2) a two-person Half Marathon Relay (legs of 9 KM and 12.1 KM)

3) the gastronomically intriguing COBS Cinnamon Bun Run 8-Miler (12.8 KM), divided into “Bunner” (stopping twice to eat a cinnamon bun along the way) and “Runner” (no eating) categories.

Race Results

Top 3 Other-all (435 finishers)

Duncan MARSDEN of Calgary with a time of 01:16:56.61

Samuel BIGGS of Calgary with a time of 01:25:46.48

John CLUBB of Cochrane with a time of 01:25:51.50

Top 3 Women (270 finishers)

Allison BLACKMORE from Calgary with a time of 01:28:47.41

Mellisa KENDRICK from Calgary with a time of 01:30:22.21

Tara LOHMANN from Calgary with a time of 01:33:39.64

Alpha Overall Results (435 finishers)

Dele AJELE of Calgary with a time of 01:57:23.00

Alison AKINS of Medicine Hat with a time of 02:28:19.81

Amer AL-HAJ of Calgary with a time of 02:32:03.72

Top 3 Relay Results (48 teams)

Dynamic Duo (Anthony CORTVRIENDT & James HANNA) from Okotoks with a time of 01:31:14.40

First Year Relay Champs! (Sandy BROWN & Jason GUREVITCH) from Calgary with a time of 01:33:08.43

The Little Ducklings (Chris WHITE-GLORIA & Matt MUNDY) from Calgary with a time of 01:34:00.79

Top 3 8-mile Runners (204 finishers)

Rob CARSTAIRS of Calgary with a time of 00:56:12.20

Burk KAISER of Calgary with a time of 00:58:38.70

Noel GRISDALE of Black Diamond with a time of 00:58:38.76

Top 3 Women 8-mile Runners (67 finishers)

Brittany KUZEMKA of Banff with a time of 01:02:22.94

Brianne COOPER of Calgary with a time of 01:04:41.17

Claire BRIDESON of Calgary with a time of 01:07:12.02

Top 3 8-mile Bunners (105 finishers – sponsored by Cobbs Bakery, Okotoks)

Luke BALL of Carstairs with a time of 00:53:15.05

Catherine LEBEL of Calgary with a time of 01:00:20.71

Susan BROWN of Calgary with a time of 01:01:53.60

For more race results visit http://racepro.ca/millarville/ and see more photos on the Millarville “Run To The Farmers’ Market” Half Marathon Facebook page.

2017 Sponsors

The Race Committee would like to thank COBS Bread, Centennial Village Okotoks (Kelly & Lee Hodgins), Foothills Animal Hospital (Dr. Miranda Logan), Sobey’s Okotoks (David Gilbert), Country Food Mart AG Goods, Black Diamond (Mark & Rachelle Muller), Safeway Okotoks (Jill Pickering), 9Round Fitness Okotoks, Essex Lease Financial Consulting (Russ Paton), Bar T-5 Agra Services, Millarville, RBC Dominion Securities, Calgary South, Millarville Recreation Board, Rebel Bean Coffee (Kerri Ann Colby), RBC Global Asset Management, Franklin Templeton, Impact Magazine, Running Room, Okotoks Ford, Okotoks GMC, Integrity Post Structures, Stampede Electric, Threepoint Industries, Mountain Toys, ATB Financial.

Net proceeds from the Half Marathon event benefit agricultural-related programming and facility improvements for the non-profit Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society. Current priorities for our century-old Society include flood mitigation and land reclamation efforts, along with facility improvements.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

