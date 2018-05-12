Rural Alberta Youth Grabs 4-H Top Honours - Gateway Gazette

Evan Jamieson, from Dalemead, Alberta, is the 2018 4-H Alberta Premier’s Award recipient.

Evan is a member of the Bow Valley Beef and Multi 4-H Club, and was chosen from among the province’s top 4-H members to receive this prestigious award during the annual 4-H Selections program at Olds College.

The Premier’s Award was started the 4-H Premier’s Award in 1964 to recognize the accomplishments of youth in rural Alberta. 4-H members and leaders continue to be instrumental in keeping rural communities strong, developing skills in leadership and giving back to their communities through volunteer work and developing their skills and expertise in agriculture and other project areas.

The Premier’s Award recipient represents 4-H Alberta at various regional 4-H and agricultural events throughout the year and will also have the opportunity to meet with the Premier and minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

“4-H Alberta is coming out of its centennial year revitalized and ready to support future generations of young, ambitious Albertans. 4-H is an integral part of our province’s strong agricultural foundation, and has been supporting sustainable and diverse rural communities for over a century. Congratulations to Evan and the 2018 ambassadors for their outstanding leadership and commitment to 4-H and their communities.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

About Evan Jamieson – 2018 Premier’s Award Recipient

nine-year member of Bow Valley Beef and Multi 4-H Club

current 4-H projects include Market Steer and Beef Heifer

“4-H has helped me in every facet of life, and the friendships created in 4-H are forever. I would like to encourage youth to join 4-H to experience all that it has to offer.” Evan Jamieson, 2018 4-H Alberta Premier’s Award recipient

In addition, 14 senior 4-H delegates were named as 4-H Alberta Ambassadors to promote 4-H and youth involvement in Alberta. 4-H Alberta has also selected 42 members to represent 4-H Alberta at major educational events and conferences throughout Canada and the United States.

4-H Alberta marked its 100th anniversary in 2017 and its updated mission is to inspire, educate, and develop members who are outstanding rural and urban youth, leaders, and engaged citizens. 4-H members develop leadership skills and learn the value of volunteerism by participating in dynamic projects, programs and community service. In honouring our province’s rural roots, 4-H continues to recognize the importance of food and agriculture in Alberta. Visit www.4h.ab.cafor more information.