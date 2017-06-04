Rural Infrastructure Projects get $100 Million

Alberta’s Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program (STIP) will support 87 municipal road, bridge and community airport projects in 50 communities across the province in 2017-18.

Budget 2017 includes $100 million in STIP funding over three years—with more than $37 million approved for projects in 2017-18—for municipal infrastructure, including local road bridges, resource roads and community airports in rural Alberta.

The 2017-18 investment is expected to support more than 200 jobs across the province as approved projects get underway.

“STIP funding helps our rural and smaller urban municipalities sustain their local transportation infrastructure which contributes to a higher quality of life in these communities. Investing in our towns and counties through STIP will not only ensure they have the roads and bridges they need to grow sustainably, but will also help to create good-paying construction and engineering jobs.” Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation and Minister of Infrastructure

Approved initiatives include a repaving project at Slave Lake Airport, bridge and culvert replacements in Big Lakes County and in the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River and grading and other improvements on Cattle Ranch Road in the East Prairie Metis Settlement.

“Having both a forestry air tanker base and air medevac at the Slave Lake Airport, it is easy to see this airport is heavily used by the people of this region and surrounding area. This infrastructure would not exist without provincial support, and after five years of lobbying we are excited to see the province investing again in regional airports.” Tyler Warman, Mayor of Town of Slave Lake

“Strong transportation networks are vital to making rural Alberta a great place to live, work and invest. The AAMDC is pleased by the Government of Alberta’s commitment to restoring STIP funding, as it will play a large role in supporting rural municipalities in their continual work to maintain and improve local road bridges, resource roads and community airports. The AAMDC looks forward to working with the Government of Alberta to ensure that STIP funding continues and reflects the strong partnership between the Government of Alberta, the AAMDC and Alberta’s rural municipalities.” Carolyn Kolebaba, Vice-President of the Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties and Deputy Reeve of Northern Sunrise County

The Government of Alberta restored funding to STIP as part of its $29.5-billion four-year Capital Plan that is putting Albertans back to work, connecting communities and improving safety and travel on roads and highways.

Projects approved for 2017-18 STIP funding

The Government of Alberta is providing more than $37 million in STIP grants this year to support 87 municipal infrastructure projects in 50 communities across Alberta. The total eligible cost of these projects is $61.4 million and the municipal contribution total is $24.2 million: