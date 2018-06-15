Rural Landowners Watch Out for Paving Scam - Gateway Gazette

The Regina R.C.M.P. has issued a warning about a paving scam:

Police say traveling group of men have been representing themselves as a small paving company.

The suspects have been appearing in communities over the last few months, going door-to-door and telling potential victims they are a paving company with some left-over asphalt from a recent job.

After offering to do paving for a cheaper cost and completing part of the work, they get the victim to pay a large portion of the agreed price and say they will be back the next day to complete the job.

They never return.

R.C.M.P. believe there are seven victims from Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

The main suspect goes by the first name of Pat and is described as approximately 50-years-old, 5′ 8″ tall, 175 lbs. with light brown hair.

Pat and his accomplice speak with an Irish accent.

The suspects were last seen traveling in a white Dodge Ram truck which is also believed to be stolen.