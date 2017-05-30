Rural Water Projects get $131 Million in Grants

More than $131 million from the Water for Life and the Alberta Municipal Water/Wastewater Partnership grant programs will support 29 water infrastructure projects across the province. Once projects get underway, the investment will help sustain approximately 900 jobs.
The approved projects include a wastewater line from Sylvan Lake to Red Deer, with $37 million in provincial Water for Life grants. The line will handle wastewater from the Sylvan Lake region to meet the current and future needs of the community as it taps into its potential as a growing tourism destination.
“Anyone visiting this region on a sunny summer day will see throngs of people along the streets, in shops, at restaurants and at the beach. This is just one more example of how our government is investing in the infrastructure needed to build the economy here and across Alberta to help create jobs and to make life better for Albertans.”
Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre noted the community’s need for a long-term wastewater solution is well documented.
“We’ve seen great support, understanding and patience from our residents, while we’ve worked toward connecting to the Red Deer Regional Wastewater System. Today we celebrate as a region, knowing we have the support of our provincial government for this important project. We look forward to a continued collaboration with our regional partners to ensure public and environmental health, while balancing the fiscal impact of doing so.”
Members of the Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties that are receiving these critical water grants are also pleased the provincial government is addressing the needs of rural Albertans.
“Both the Water for Life and the Alberta Municipal Water/Wastewater Partnership programs are vital for the continued health and welfare of all Albertans. Programs such as these allow rural Albertans to know their municipal councils and the province have their well-being top of mind.”
Sylvan Lake Regional Wastewater Commission chair Thom Jewell said the project, with provincial support covering 90 per cent of the cost, means the local environment will be protected and residents won’t have to face the threat of water bans once the project is complete. The line is anticipated to be running in 2020.
“This provincial-regional collaboration represents a major step forward in the long-term protection of the Sylvan Lake watershed. This is not only good for the people across our region but also for today’s and tomorrow’s environment.”
Below are the June 1, 2017 approved projects and a funding breakdown (Some amounts are rounded):
|
Municipality
|
Grant Description
|
Eligible Project Cost
|
Grant Amount
|
Municipality Amount
|Capital Region Parkland Water Services Commission
|CRPWSC Twinning Phase 2 Acheson to Spruce Grove to provide additional water supply for the City of Spruce Grove, Town of Stony Plain, Parkland County and the WILD Regional Water Commission.
|
$19,100,000
|
$5,464,333
|
$13,635,667
|Capital Region Parkland Water Services Commission
|CRPWSC Twinning Phase 3 Spruce Grove to Stony Plain to provide additional water supply for the City of Spruce Grove, Town of Stony Plain, Parkland County and the WILD Regional Water Commission.
|
$12,800,000
|
$3,661,961
|
$9,138,039
|County of Northern Lights
|Northern Lights/Peace River regional waterline to provide water supply to Dixonville.
|
$37,756,507
|
$28,196,559
|
$9,559,948
|County of Thorhild
|Hamlet of Long Lake regional waterline to provide water supply to the community.
|
$11,350,000
|
$10,215,000
|
$1,135,000
|County of Vermilion River
|Phase 6 regional waterline, Kitscoty to Islay – continuation of the regional water system serving the ACE Water Corp. municipalities from the City of Lloydminster.
|
$3,259,256
|
$2,933,330
|
$325,926
|Shirley McClellan Regional Water Services Commission
|Donalda to White Sands waterline provides regional water supply to the Summer Village of White Sands.
|
$1,434,500
|
$1,291,050
|
$143,450
(includes $30,000 in MSI funding)
|Shirley McClellan Regional Water Services Commission
|Regional waterline to Brownfield to provide regional water supply to the Hamlet of Brownfield.
|
$2,612,600
|
$2,351,340
|
$261,260
|Sylvan Lake Regional Wastewater Commission
|Regional wastewater system Phase 5 Sylvan Lake to the County of Red Deer provides for the construction of a regional wastewater line from the Town of Sylvan Lake and surrounding Summer Villages. This project eliminates the discharge of municipal wastewater upstream of the plant.
|
$41,200,000
|
$37,080,000
|
$4,120,000
|Total – new W4L
|
|
$129,512,863
|
$91,193,573
|
$38,319,290
|
Municipality
|
Grant Description
|
Eligible Project Cost
|
Grant Amount
|
Municipality Amount
|County of Big Lakes
|Hamlet of Joussard WTP upgrade for additional water treatment capacity.
|
$4,800,000
|
$3,600,000
|
$1,200,000
|County of Grande Prairie
|Bezanson sewage lagoon expansion to meet Alberta Environment wastewater treatment requirements.
|
$534,000
|
$400,500
|
$133,500
|County of Grande Prairie
|Waterline from well to the new, packaged Teepee Creek water treatment plant for additional water supply capacity.
|
$225,000
|
$168,750
|
$56,250
|County of Mackenzie
|Zama City water supply improvements to meet Alberta Environment water treatment requirements.
|
$941,000
|
$705,750
|
$235,250
|County of Saddle Hills
|Woking WTP upgrade and clear well expansion to meet Alberta Environment water treatment requirements.
|
$1,556,000
|
$1,167,000
|
$389,000
|Fairview
|Install aeration systems in existing 3 raw water reservoirs to meet Alberta Environment water treatment requirements.
|
$727,000
|
$545,250
|
$181,750
|MD of Wainwright
|New well – Fabyan to provide for additional water supply capacity.
|
$28,000
|
$21,000
|
$7,000
|Milk River
|Raw water reservoir upgrade to provide additional raw water storage to ensure water supply during dry weather occurrences.
|
$1,860,000
|
$1,395,000
|
$465,000
(approved for up to $602,126 MSI funding)
|Mountain View Regional Water Services Commission
|Line twinning from Midline Reservoir to Crossfield to provide additional water supply capacity.
|
$25,528,500
|
$10,737,287
|
$14,791,213
|Nobleford
|Wastewater lagoon upgrade to meet Alberta Environment wastewater treatment requirements.
|
$3,152,034
|
$2,206,424
|
$945,610
|Specialized Municipality of Wood Buffalo
|Hamlet of Conklin water treatment plant Phase 2 construction to meet Alberta Environment water treatment requirements.
|
$2,862,750
|
$764,354
|
$2,098,396
|Three Hills
|Water treatment plant upgrades to meet Alberta Environment water treatment requirements.
|
$14,785,083
|
$8,913,316
|
$5,871,767
|Tri Village Regional Sewage Services Commission
|Lift station and force main upgrades to meet Alberta Environment wastewater treatment requirements.
|
$4,180,000
|
$2,930,598
|
$1,249,402
|Wembley
|Wastewater membrane bioreactor containers to meet Alberta Environment wastewater treatment requirements.
|
$3,207,438
|
$2,172,414
|
$1,035,024
|Total – new AMWWP
|
|
$64,386,805
|
$35,727,643
|
$28,659,162
|
Municipality
|
Grant Description
|
Eligible Project Cost
|
Grant Amount
|
Municipality Amount
|County of Cypress
|Hamlet of Schuler regional water supply – engineering and design work determined part of an existing waterline needed to be replaced.
|
$666,046
|
$599,441
|
$66,605
|County of Newell
|Regional water supply system from Brooks – additional work to Alberta Environment treated waterlines regulations.
|
$754,810
|
$616,227
|
$138,583
|County of Vermilion River
|Stage 1 Vegreville to Two Hills – increased costs due to higher construction costs.
|
$1,541,467
|
$1,387,320
|
$154,147
|Total- W4L
|
|
$2,962,323
|
$2,602,988
|
$359,334
|
Municipality
|
Grant Description
|
Eligible Project Cost
|
Grant Amount
|
Municipality Amount
|County of Big Lakes
|Enilda wastewater lagoon upgrade – increased design work and construction costs.
|
$1,307,478
|
$980,609
|
$326,870
|County of Big Lakes
|Faust wastewater lagoon expansion – increased design and storage upgrade costs.
|
$71,745
|
$53,809
|
$17,936
|Forestburg
|Water treatment plant – increased costs due to lack of interest in original tender.
|
$771,371
|
$578,528
|
$192,843
|Specialized Municipality of Crowsnest Pass
|SCADA upgrade – increase due to scope change and construction cost upgrades.
|
$269,608
|
$185,140
|
$84,468
|Total – AMWWP
|
|
$2,420,203
|
$1,798,086
|
$622,117
|Combined approved W4L/AMWWP
|
$5,382,525
|
$4,401,074
|
$981,451
|
Eligible Project Cost
|
Grant Amount
|
Municipality Amount
|
Grand total
|$199,282,193
|$131,322,290
|$67,959,903