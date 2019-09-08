Safe, Stable Homes for Calgarians - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government is building new affordable housing to ensure Calgarians at risk of or experiencing homelessness have a safe place to call home.

Construction is underway on The James House, a 27-unit permanent supportive housing facility in central Calgary. Designed to meet a range of needs for individuals at risk of or experiencing homelessness, The James House will also provide residents with 24/7 on-site support services and community development programs.

Residents are expected to begin moving into the facility in 2020.

The Government of Alberta provided a $3-million capital contribution in a joint funding agreement.

Nicholas Milliken, MLA for Calgary-Currie, participated in the groundbreaking celebration on behalf of Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing.

“Access to a safe, supportive place to call home is vital in helping people at risk for homelessness. We are proud to contribute to this permanent supportive housing project in Calgary, and committed to working with other levels of government, community organizations and private-sector partners to help break the cycle of chronic homelessness.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“The Logel Homes and Cardel Lifestyles team is honoured to have the opportunity to build a new building for people experiencing homelessness in Calgary. As homebuilders, we see every day the importance for everyone to have place they can call home, for both safety and stability, and improved sense of community. When I first moved to Calgary in 1978, looking for my first job, and with little money, I struggled to find a place to live. For a short time, I was in my tent in a KOA camp, and will not forget the feeling of not having a home. With our RESOLVE Campaign building underway, we are moving forward with the goal of making a real difference on fighting homelessness in Calgary.”Tim Logel, president, Logel Homes and Cardel Lifestyles

“HomeSpace is proud to partner with Cardel Lifestyles and Logel Homes through the RESOLVE Campaign and Calgary Homeless Foundation on our 10th new permanent supportive housing development. As a non-market developer and building manager, our strong community partnerships are critical for the work we do in continually adding new affordable housing in our city and providing homes, safety and dignity to some of Calgary’s most vulnerable residents.”Bernadette Majdell, CEO, HomeSpace Society

“This collaboration between government, the Calgary Homeless Foundation, HomeSpace Society, the RESOLVE Campaign, Cardel Lifestyles and Logel Homes is a demonstration that homelessness can end when we intentionally choose to work together. This building will provide a stable place of belonging from which the 27 future tenants will build a better future and a place to call home.”Diana Krecsy, president CEO, Calgary Homeless Foundation

Quick facts

Additional funding of $1.5 million was provided by Logel Homes/Cardel Lifestyles through the RESOLVE Campaign.

Total budget is $5 million.

