Safe Travel During Hurricane Season - Gateway Gazette

Global Affairs Canada issued the following statement:

“As we enter the peak of the hurricane season, which extends until November 30, Global Affairs Canada wants to remind Canadians of the importance of making safe travel arrangements.

“We encourage travellers to check our Travel Advice and Advisories regularly at Travel.gc.ca for up-to-date information on their destination. They can also download the free Travel Smart app to receive updated travel advice on the go.

“We also recommend that all Canadians travelling abroad register with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service. This free service will allow the Government of Canada to reach them in case of an emergency or during a natural disaster abroad.

“If you decide to travel to a hurricane-prone destination during the hurricane season:

Be prepared to change your travel plans on short notice and at your own cost. Stay informed of the latest regional weather forecasts and follow the advice and instructions of local authorities. Carry emergency contact information for your airline or tour operator.

“Canadians requiring consular assistance should contact the nearest Canadian embassy or consulate or Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa by calling collect +1 613 996 8885 or by sending an email to [email protected]”

