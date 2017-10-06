It’s Safer to Walk When Eyes Lock

Pedestrian collisions tend to be higher in months with lower light and inclement weather conditions. Between 2011 and 2015, 44 pedestrians were killed and more than 1,187 were injured each year, on average.
“Practising safe behaviours is simple; it can be as easy as ensuring you make eye contact with the driver or pedestrian before proceeding. Both drivers and pedestrians need to be alert at intersections and crosswalks to avoid tragedy.”
“When it comes to pedestrian safety, everyone has an important role to play. Drivers need to watch for pedestrians and for vehicles stopped or slowing down in the next lane, as they may be yielding to a pedestrian. Pedestrians should cross only at intersections and crosswalks and make eye contact with the drivers in each of the lanes you are crossing.”