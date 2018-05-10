Safety Booms being Installed at Harvie Passage - Gateway Gazette

The booms, orange buoys connected by chains spanning the entire width of the passage, are being deployed at the Harvie Passage site as an added safety precaution. The booms will prevent direct boater access to the passage as construction continues.
Construction is ongoing on Harvie Passage, which sustained significant damage during the 2013 flood. The public is reminded to obey all safety signage and be aware of heavy construction equipment operations. The area remains closed to boaters and recreationists until repairs are complete.
Barriers will be located upstream of the passage near the CP Rail bridge, upstream of the Diversion Headworks and downstream of the Diversion Headworks. Other safety features, including safety and wayfinding signage will also be installed in the coming weeks.
Opening of the passage is contingent upon completion of all construction activities and the installation of safety devices and signage and will be announced as soon as possible.