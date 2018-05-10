Safety Booms being Installed at Harvie Passage - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta will be installing seasonal safety barriers beginning May 5, with support from the Calgary Fire Department. Boaters and recreationalists are reminded that the Harvie Passage on the Bow River remains closed to the public at this time.

The booms, orange buoys connected by chains spanning the entire width of the passage, are being deployed at the Harvie Passage site as an added safety precaution. The booms will prevent direct boater access to the passage as construction continues.

Construction is ongoing on Harvie Passage, which sustained significant damage during the 2013 flood. The public is reminded to obey all safety signage and be aware of heavy construction equipment operations. The area remains closed to boaters and recreationists until repairs are complete.

Barriers will be located upstream of the passage near the CP Rail bridge, upstream of the Diversion Headworks and downstream of the Diversion Headworks. Other safety features, including safety and wayfinding signage will also be installed in the coming weeks.

Opening of the passage is contingent upon completion of all construction activities and the installation of safety devices and signage and will be announced as soon as possible.

Background

The Harvie Passage, a popular area of the Bow River among paddlers and nature lovers, has been closed to recreational use since the 2013 flood.

The passage consists of a high-water channel, for skilled paddlers and on river recreationalists, and a low-water channel for novice paddlers.

Significant damage of the original Harvie Passage was sustained in the 2013 Calgary flood.

Reconstruction and repair efforts are continuing with an anticipated opening in summer 2018.

Current repair costs will be approximately $8 million and will be funded through the Federal Disaster Recovery Program.