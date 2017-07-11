Safety First on the Stampede Midway

Visitors to the Stampede midway can be confident about amusement ride safety thanks to a thorough ride set-up and inspection process.

There are 21 rides on the Stampede Midway this year and every day before the park opens, they are inspected to ensure they meet Alberta’s high safety standards.

Municipal Affairs works in partnership with the Safety Codes Council and the Alberta Elevating Devices and Amusement Ride Safety Association (AEDARSA) to administer and enforce safety standards for the installation, operation, maintenance and inspection of all amusement rides in Alberta.

“Whether they are riding the roller coaster at the Calgary Stampede or taking their kids on the ferris wheel at their local fair, Albertans can rest assured that amusement rides in our province are held to the highest safety standards.” Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs

AEDARSA conducts annual safety inspections of all amusement rides, manages ride records and reviews plans for new rides or major alterations to existing rides. Last year, AEDARSA inspected the procedures and records of 75 amusement ride operators and inspected more than 480 rides operated in Alberta.

“We conduct a detailed safety inspection and review the operational and maintenance logs of each ride prior to public operation at the Calgary Stampede. Each morning, before the rides open, operators must inspect each ride and test operation controls.” Dean McKernon, manager, Safety Services, Alberta Elevating Devices and Amusement Rides Safety Association

Quick facts about AEDARSA