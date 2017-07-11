Safety First on the Stampede Midway

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 11

Visitors to the Stampede midway can be confident about amusement ride safety thanks to a thorough ride set-up and inspection process.

Minister Shaye Anderson gives a rider a high five at the Calgary Stampede Midway

There are 21 rides on the Stampede Midway this year and every day before the park opens, they are inspected to ensure they meet Alberta’s high safety standards.

Municipal Affairs works in partnership with the Safety Codes Council and the Alberta Elevating Devices and Amusement Ride Safety Association (AEDARSA) to administer and enforce safety standards for the installation, operation, maintenance and inspection of all amusement rides in Alberta.

“Whether they are riding the roller coaster at the Calgary Stampede or taking their kids on the ferris wheel at their local fair, Albertans can rest assured that amusement rides in our province are held to the highest safety standards.”

Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs

AEDARSA conducts annual safety inspections of all  amusement rides, manages ride records and reviews plans for new rides or major alterations to existing rides. Last year, AEDARSA inspected the procedures and records of 75 amusement ride operators and inspected more than 480 rides operated in Alberta.

“We conduct a detailed safety inspection and review the operational and maintenance logs of each ride prior to public operation at the Calgary Stampede. Each morning, before the rides open, operators must inspect each ride and test operation controls.”

Dean McKernon, manager, Safety Services, Alberta Elevating Devices and Amusement Rides Safety Association

Quick facts about AEDARSA

  • AEDARSA is an independent provincial body responsible for making sure all elevators, amusement rides and passenger ropeways (ski lifts) comply with provincial safety codes and regulations.
  • AEDARSA is responsible for more than 17,000 elevators, 160 ski lifts and almost 500 amusement rides in Alberta.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Canadian Angus Youth Take Individual Champion Honours and Team Places Third at World Angus Forum

Animal Care at the Calgary Stampede

SAIT Sets its Sights on Sustainability

Heavy Rain Causes Modification of Chuckwagon Races

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Heartland Filming in High River July 13-18 Next Post NDP Government Must Stop Senior Staff Hiring Spree
%d bloggers like this: