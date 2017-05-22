SAIT Bringing New Food Flair and Flavour to Downtown Calgary

SAIT unveils The Tastemarket

If you’re keen on quality cuisine, you probably already know SAIT grads make a splash in the culinary scene — from Connie DeSousa, two-time Top Chef Canada competitor to Paul Rogalski, owner of Rouge restaurant — the list of accomplished and revered chefs who have trained at SAIT is a long one.

And this month, SAIT revealed yet another cutting-edge space designed to foster culinary excellence, creative exchange and innovation. When complete, The Tastemarket by SAIT will foster the next generation of industry leaders in the culinary community.

“SAIT is proud of our 100-year connection to the Calgary community. With our new downtown facility, in tandem with our existing downtown Culinary Campus, we will continue to contribute to the vibrancy of Calgary’s downtown core,” says Dr. David Ross, SAIT President and CEO.

“Importantly, programming available at The Tastemarket will be a catalyst for our students and graduates to develop their entrepreneurial skills and enable them to succeed here in Calgary and around the world.”

Cultivating Culinary Entrepreneurs

Watching SAIT Hospitality and Tourism graduates go on to be up-and-coming chef entrepreneurs is the norm — SAIT consistently sees alumni associated with some of Calgary, and the world’s best eateries.

From creative fast eats, to luxury fine dining and everything in between, SAIT grads are celebrated as members of the James Beard Foundation and appear on the OpenTable Best Overall Restaurants and Avenue Top 10 Restaurants lists.

And The Tastemarket by SAIT pledges the same calibre of graduates. The newest addition to the School of Hospitality and Tourism’s seven experiential learning environments promises to be an incubator for even more successful culinary entrepreneurs by providing a platform for students and graduates to develop and market their products.

“SAIT’s action-based approach to learning will be the heartbeat of The Tastemarket,” says Tom Bornhorst, SAIT Dean of the School of Hospitality and Tourism. “Through our Culinary Entrepreneurship post-diploma certificate, we will be offering the next generation of culinary industry leaders the knowledge and skills required to operate a business, produce creative solutions and drive product development.”

Ensuring students rise to every occasion

The campus has been designed around a new program — the Culinary Entrepreneurship post-diploma certificate will equip students with the skills to operate a business, produce creative solutions and drive product development. The year-long certificate will immerse top culinary graduates from around the world in the day-to-day operations of a real-life hospitality enterprise. Through hands-on learning and professional mentorship, students will gain a practical understanding of business operations and finance, regulations and human resource management. Anyone who wishes to apply for the program is encouraged to do so, applications are being accepted until July 17, 2017 for summer 2017 intake. Students accepted into the program will be eligible for one of six $5,000 scholarships.

The Tastemarket by SAIT, which will live at 444 7th Avenue SW, will feature four stations: charcuterie and bar, patisserie, flatbreads and a line with daily creations produced by student entrepreneurs. Scheduled to open in fall 2017, you’re invited to come check out the newest addition to downtown Calgary’s quality food offerings.

