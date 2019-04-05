SAIT Climbs 10 Spots on List of Best Hospitality Schools in the World - Gateway Gazette

SAIT has earned a new high rank on a list recognizing the top hospitality and hotel management schools around the world — the only Canadian institution to make the cut.

This is the fifth year the School of Hospitality and Tourism has earned a coveted spot on CEOWORLD magazine’s list of the best schools offering those programs around the world for 2019, reaching no. 27 — a jump of 10 spots over last year. Some 118 schools are considered for the list with only 50 earning a ranking.

Hospitality and Tourism Dean James Overall says the recognition is a substantial achievement for the school, its instructors, students and alumni.

“This ranking is a direct reflection of the incredible talent of our faculty, their unrivaled commitment to student success and our belief that immersive, hands-on learning is the backbone to ensuring our students have the skills and tools to launch and grow their careers,” he says.

News of the ranking comes as SAIT prepares to open its doors this fall to graduates looking to build on their hospitality education through the Bachelor of Hospitality and Tourism Management degree. Designed for those looking to move into managerial, executive or entrepreneurial positions, the program covers leadership, project management, global tourism and the growing focus on sustainability in hospitality and tourism. Applications are already being accepted.

Global leader

Most of the schools on the list are located in the U.S. with a handful in Europe, India, China and Australia. Switzerland’s École hôtelière de Lausanne earned top spot, followed by the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University in New York State. Oxford School of Hospitality Management in the United Kingdom also made the list.

SAIT President and CEO Dr. David Ross praised hospitality program instructors for their work in ensuring graduates leave the school career-ready and able to work anywhere in the world.

“This ranking further positions SAIT as a global leader in applied education and highlights our effective and nimble response to industry needs,” he says.

CEOWORLD magazine independently collects information to build its list through surveys and research from publicly available sources — none of the institutions submit data to be considered. It focuses on seven areas, including academic reputation, employer feedback, recruiter responses and job placement rate.

SAIT’s School of Hospitality and Tourism boasts an overall 95%graduate employment rate.

Career-ready graduates

Overall says SAIT’s reputation, applied learning model and strong industry relationships creates sought-after graduates who leave the school ready to showcase their skills, talent and drive.

“They join the world of work with a recognized best-in-class hospitality education founded on programming that addresses current industry needs. They benefit from expert instructors who bring years of real-world experience to the classroom,” he says.

While climbing 10 spots in one year to no. 27 on the list is a remarkable achievement, Overall has set his sights much higher. His goal is to see SAIT reach the top 10.

“Our journey doesn’t stop here,” he says.

“With our programming expanding to include a bachelor degree in Hospitality Management and distinguished alumni reaching new heights in industry, our reputation — and recognition for what we’re doing — will only grow.”