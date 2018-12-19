SAIT has a New Board Chair - Gateway Gazette

Melinda Park, respected community leader and lawyer, is the new chair of the Board of Governors at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

Following an open recruitment competition, Park was selected as the successful candidate for board chair. She is currently a partner at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) and has more than 20 years of experience practising corporate law with a focus on securities, finance and commercial transactions.

“Ms. Park is an outstanding lawyer with proven leadership skills, business acumen and expertise in corporate governance. I am confident she will make valuable contributions to SAIT and help guide the next generation of entrepreneurs, leaders and community builders as she has already demonstrated her strong commitment and passion for SAIT. I look forward to seeing the institution grow and prosper under her leadership and vision.” ~Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

Public members on post-secondary boards play an essential role by providing leadership and representing the interests of Albertans. The chair represents the Board of Governors to the minister of Advanced Education. Post-secondary boards are responsible for guiding the future of the institution and are accountable for ensuring that public funds are used in a fiscally responsible manner. Park has been appointed for a three-year term.

“I’m honoured to be selected to chair SAIT’s Board of Governors. I’m excited for continued collaboration with my board colleagues and our ongoing efforts in putting students first. As chair, I look forward to working with industry and linking our exceptional students to their potential employers.” ~Melinda Park, board chair, SAIT

“Ms. Park is a thoughtful leader whose commitment to student success is well-regarded. We look forward to her continued work in our community and further championing the importance and value of applied education at SAIT.” ~David Ross, president and CEO, SAIT

Park is an active member of the community serving as director of the Calgary Minor Soccer Association and as a director on the board of the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre. Since 2017, she has served on SAIT’s Board of Governors as chair of the investment committee and as a member of the audit committee.

Park holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Toronto, Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan and a Hotel and Restaurant Management Diploma from Saskatchewan Polytechnic. She is a member of the Canadian Bar Association, Law Society of Alberta and TSX Venture Exchange Local Advisory Committee.

In November 2017, the Women’s Executive Network named Park as one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada. She has also been recognized in the 2015, 2017 and 2018 editions of The Best Lawyers in Canada.