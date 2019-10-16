Sale of Surplus Government Land - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta aims to boost revenues by selling surplus land in south Edmonton.

Site boundaries of the 153-acre (62-hectare) parcel of surplus land being offered for sale.

The undeveloped 153-acre (62-hectare) lot is a unique real estate investment opportunity for sale at $49.9 million.

“This land sale will help us generate additional revenue for the province without burdening the taxpayer. This is a real-world example of our commitment to manage the provinces’ land, buildings and facilities in a way that provides the most value for Albertans.”Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

The property is located south of Ellerslie Road, between 91 Street and 101 Street southwest, with easy access to both the Anthony Henday Drive and the Queen Elizabeth II Highway.

A short distance from Canadian Pacific Railways’ new intermodal terminal, the Nisku Industrial Park, and the Edmonton International Airport, this land is zoned for redevelopment (DC1, AP) and is ideally situated for warehousing.

The realtor is advertising the listing to potential international developers. Interested parties are encouraged to read the listing online and contact the realtor for more information and to view the land.

