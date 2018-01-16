The Salvation Army Grateful to Supporters for Helping Christmas Kettle Campaign Raise $23.1 Million

“We’re grateful to our generous donors, dedicated volunteers and supportive corporate partners for making this campaign a success,” says Major John Murray, Territorial Secretary for Public Relations and Development. “We rely heavily on our Christmas Kettle Campaign to fund our community and social service programs, so this outpouring of support is greatly appreciated.”

The annual Christmas Kettle Campaign enables local Salvation Army units to help individuals and families with the basic necessities of life, such as food, clothing and shelter. Contributions also allow The Salvation Army to continue operating its life-changing programs, such as substance abuse recovery, housing supports, job and skills training, and budgeting and education classes, which help people find a way out of poverty, permanently.

Each year, The Salvation Army relies on the support of numerous corporate partners, including Walmart Canada, Loblaw Companies Limited, Costco, BC Liquor Stores, LCBO (in Ontario), Canadian Tire, Cadillac Fairview, Metro, Safeway, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys, Bass Pro Shops, Krispy Kreme, and many more, who allow Christmas kettles to be placed at their stores.

“For over 130 years, The Salvation Army has provided hope and dignity to people in need,” says Major John Murray. “Thanks to the public’s generosity, The Salvation Army can continue its vital work in communities across the country.”

Although Christmas is over, The Salvation Army continues to assist vulnerable people every day of the year. Last year, The Salvation Army helped over 1.9 million people and expects this number to increase in 2018. To make a financial contribution, or to volunteer your time, please visit www.SalvationArmy.ca or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769).

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in 128 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with addiction; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps, and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

SOURCE The Salvation Army