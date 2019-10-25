Samaritan's Purse Responding in Texas After EF-3 Tornado - Gateway Gazette

Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief Units are on their Way to Dallas, Texas, as We Prepare to Help Hurting Homeowners.

Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief teams are on the ground in Texas after an EF-3 tornado and two other twisters devastated Dallas communities late Sunday, ripping up hundreds of homes, along with churches and businesses, on a 16-mile destructive path.

A disaster relief unit—a tractor trailer packed with tools and supplies—has been deployed to the affected area as we prepare to field volunteer teams on Oct. 23. Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains will be on hand throughout the community to offer spiritual support.

We have established a base of operations at:

Gateway Church (Dallas Campus)

12123 Hillcrest Rd. Dallas, Texas 75230

Volunteers will help remove trees and debris from homes, help tarp damaged roofs, and assist homeowners in cleaning up yards and property.

VOLUNTEER IN DALLAS, TEXAS

Our volunteers recently finished work in Vidor and Winnie, Texas, where Tropical Storm Imelda caused severe flooding.

Please continue to pray for homeowners in the Dallas area and for our staff and volunteers as we help residents get back on their feet.

If you want to help Samaritan’s Purse in their efforts visit their website.