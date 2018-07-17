Sanitary Sewer Repairs Taking Place Over the Next Two Weeks in High River - Gateway Gazette

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Sanitary sewer repairs taking place over the next two weeks

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from Top Shot Concrete will be rehabilitating sanitary manholes in multiple locations around High River from July 19 to July 27.

The work is necessary in order to repair the aging infrastructure and ensure continuity of service.

The locations for the work areas are as follows:

3 Avenue & 2 Street S.E.

8 Avenue & 5 Street S.E

The alley between 7 & 8 Street off 12 Avenue S.W.

1 Street & 2 Avenue S.E.

1 Street & 1 Avenue S.E.

6 Avenue S.E. & 3 Street S.E.

7 Street & Lineham Acres Drive N.W.

Full road or lane closures will not be needed as crews will use signage and pylons to direct traffic around the work areas.

It will take up to a day and a half to complete the repairs at each sanitary manhole location. Please watch for crews, reduce speed and use caution when travelling through the work areas.