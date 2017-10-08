Save The Date- October 21 for Okotober Food Fest!

Mark your calendars for the 1st Annual Okotober Food Fest!

Join the party!

This is a brand new event to Okotoks and we are so excited for its inaugural year!

Presented in part by Official Sponsor Cobs Bread, Okotober Food Fest is geared towards our adult community, taking place in Downtown Okotoks. The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. featuring live music at the Plaza stage, food trucks along Clarke Ave, and a microbrewery tasting at the Landmark Site. There will be 4 microbreweries invited and each will showcase 4 of their products, making it a total of 16 different brews to sample from!

How does this work?

Event attendees will purchase 5 oz. souvenir mugs for $5, and sampling tickets are $2 each.

