Save the Date: Culture Days is Less Than a Month Away - Gateway Gazette

At the end of this month, Alberta’s biggest celebration of arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit returns.

Albertans will come together to celebrate Alberta Culture Days Sept. 28-30. Hundreds of free, family-friendly events will be held across the province, offering art workshops, historical exhibits, delicious food and so much more.

“Alberta’s biggest cultural party is getting closer. Right now, volunteers and organizers are working hard to put together hundreds of exciting events for Alberta Culture Days, celebrating our art, heritage, diversity and community spirit. It’s also an opportunity to acknowledge the significant role culture plays in our economy as it creates jobs, attracts skilled workers, supports local businesses and makes life better for Albertans. I cannot wait to see what our celebration sites have in store for Albertans and visitors at the end of September.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

In July, $200,000 in grant funding was announced to help community organizations plan and host Alberta Culture Days activities across the province. In total, 79 organizations have been named as official celebration hosts, including five Feature Celebration Sites that will each offer three full days of activities.

“Alberta Culture Days is truly one of my favourite events of the year. It’s always wonderful to see the full spectrum of artistic traditions in this province come together and share a stage. I am so grateful that Edmonton Opera was chosen as a 2018 Feature Celebration Site and we look forward to offering Albertans a chance to experience not just opera but also a variety of art forms from around the world.” ~Tim Yakimec, general director, Edmonton Opera Association

“We are very excited that the Wetaskiwin & District Heritage Museum was chosen as a Feature Celebration Site. At the end of the day, we wanted to use Alberta Culture Days to acknowledge that a peace treaty was signed that lets us share this land. We want to celebrate Indigenous history, traditions and heritage and their legacy that allows all of us to come together and celebrate the rich diversity of our area” ~Karen Aberle, executive director & chief curator, Wetaskiwin & District Heritage Museum

Hold your own event

Anyone can host an Alberta Culture Days event. It can be something as simple as a neighbourhood block party or opening the doors of an arts facility for behind-the-scenes tours, or as elaborate as a community concert. Planning ideas and customizable promotional tools can be found at albertaculturedays.ca.

Alberta Culture Days is part of National Culture Days, a movement to raise the awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of all Canadians in the artistic and cultural life of their communities. Organizations hosting an event are encouraged to post to the National Culture Days Calendar.